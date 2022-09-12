Blue Origin Aborts Uncrewed Launch After Mid-Flight Anomaly, Capsule Escapes - Livestream

UrduPoint.com

Daniyal Sohail Published September 12, 2022 | 08:36 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Aerospace company Blue Origin successfully detached the capsule of its New Shepard suborbital spacecraft and aborted the launch after the vehicle experienced a mid-flight anomaly on Monday, according to a livestream of the incident.

"We have seen an abort of New Shepard," one livestream announcer said, with another calling it an unplanned "anomaly.

" The capsule used to haul cargo or crew successfully detached after aborting the launch, the announcer also said.

Blue Origin is led by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, with the New Shepard program designed to facilitate private space tourism. Over 30 people have been flown into space on New Shepard.

The company is responding to the launch issue and will make available more information as they are able, Blue Origin said via social media.

