UrduPoint.com

Blue Origin Delays 2nd Crewed New Shepard Launch To Wednesday Due To Weather

Daniyal Sohail 50 seconds ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 10:30 PM

Blue Origin Delays 2nd Crewed New Shepard Launch to Wednesday Due to Weather

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin announced on Sunday that it would delay the second launch of its crewed New Shepard spacecraft to October 13 due to unfavorable weather conditions.

"Due to forecasted winds in West Texas we are pushing NS18 launch target to Wednesday, October 13.

Liftoff is targeted for 8:30 am CDT / 13:30 UTC," the space launch firm tweeted.

The mission will carry four astronauts to space and back. They are Blue Origin's vice president of mission and flight operations Audrey Powers, Star Trek actor William Shatner, Planet Labs co-founder Chris Boshuizen, and Medidata Solutions co-founder Glen de Vries. The maiden launch took place in July.

Related Topics

Weather July October Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE, Mexico agree on new plans to reinforce econom ..

UAE, Mexico agree on new plans to reinforce economic cooperation

46 minutes ago
 UAE President appoints Ali Mohammed bin Hammad Al ..

UAE President appoints Ali Mohammed bin Hammad Al Shamsi as Chairman of Federal ..

2 hours ago
 WAM signs media cooperation agreement with Latin A ..

WAM signs media cooperation agreement with Latin American Information Alliance

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses increasing trade coope ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses increasing trade cooperation with Malta&#039;s Ambas ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport receives WDU Gold Accreditation Ce ..

Sharjah Airport receives WDU Gold Accreditation Certificate as friendly entity f ..

3 hours ago
 21st October announced public holiday for private ..

21st October announced public holiday for private sector on Prophet Muhammad’s ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.