Blue Origin Delays 2nd Crewed New Shepard Launch to Wednesday Due to Weather

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin announced on Sunday that it would delay the second launch of its crewed New Shepard spacecraft to October 13 due to unfavorable weather conditions.

"Due to forecasted winds in West Texas we are pushing NS18 launch target to Wednesday, October 13.

Liftoff is targeted for 8:30 am CDT / 13:30 UTC," the space launch firm tweeted.

The mission will carry four astronauts to space and back. They are Blue Origin's vice president of mission and flight operations Audrey Powers, Star Trek actor William Shatner, Planet Labs co-founder Chris Boshuizen, and Medidata Solutions co-founder Glen de Vries. The maiden launch took place in July.