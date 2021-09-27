Blue Origin to Conduct 2nd Human Launch of New Shepard With 4 Astronauts on October 12

Jeff Bezos' aerospace firm Blue Origin will conduct its second human flight to space and back with four astronauts onboard using a New Shepard rocket on October 12, the company said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Jeff Bezos' aerospace firm Blue Origin will conduct its second human flight to space and back with four astronauts onboard using a New Shepard rocket on October 12, the company said on Monday.

"Today, Blue Origin announced New Shepard's 18th mission, NS-18, will lift off on Tuesday, October 12, carrying four astronauts to space and back, including Dr. Chris Boshuizen, a former NASA engineer and co-founder of Planet Labs, and Glen de Vries, Vice-Chair, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Dassault Systemes and co-founder, Medidata," the company said in a press release.

In the coming days, the company will announce the other two astronauts who will be joining the mission, the release said.

The liftoff is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. local time (13:30 GMT) from Site One in West Texas, according to the release.

On July 20, Blue Origin successfully launched its first human flight with Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark, a former test pilot Wally Funk, and Blue Origin's first customer, a Dutch teenager Oliver Daemen. The flight lasted 11 minutes and the spacecraft reached the maximum speed of about 2,300 miles per hour.