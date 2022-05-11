Body formed to find reasons behind cyber attack on NTC

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has constituted a committee to find out the reasons behind the foiled cyber-attack attempt on the National Telecom Corporation (NTC) networking side

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has constituted a committee to find out the reasons behind the foiled cyber-attack attempt on the National Telecom Corporation (NTC) networking side.

The committee, headed by the IT ministry additional secretary, would also ensure that such attacks do not occur in future. The body included the officers from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), NTC and other relevant departments.

The decision to this effect was taken in an important meeting held here under the chairmanship of Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque, said a news release.

The meeting was also attended by the Secretary, Additional Secretary of the ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, PTA Chairman, Member IT, Member Telecom, NTC Managing Director, National Information Technology board Executive Director and others.

During the meeting, the IT minister was briefed about the cyber-attack attempt made on the NTC networking side.

The meeting was informed that the services were suspended automatically due to the attempt made on the networking side. However, the data was not affected.

The IT minister directed to shift the E-Cabinet and E-office to a separate system for making them more secure.

He said the NTC had foiled many cyber-attack attempts in the last year which manifested that the institution was secure.

Amin said it was imperative for all the government departments to shift their data on the NTC system. The NTC had most effective security system, for which further innovation and security was being ensured, he remarked.

He said there was a need for transforming the security system of all public and private institutions on modern lines in accordance with the National Cyber Security Policy.