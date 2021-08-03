UrduPoint.com

Boeing Delays Key Uncrewed Test Flight To ISS

Daniyal Sohail 8 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 08:22 PM

Boeing delays key uncrewed test flight to ISS

Boeing said Tuesday it was delaying a key uncrewed flight of its Starliner capsule to the International Space Station (ISS)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Boeing said Tuesday it was delaying a key uncrewed flight of its Starliner capsule to the International Space Station (ISS).

"We're confirming today's #Starliner Orbital Flight Test-2 launch is scrubbed. More details soon," Boeing Space tweeted.

