Boeing delays key uncrewed test flight to ISS

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Boeing said Tuesday it was delaying a key uncrewed flight of its Starliner capsule to the International Space Station (ISS).

"We're confirming today's #Starliner Orbital Flight Test-2 launch is scrubbed. More details soon," Boeing Space tweeted.