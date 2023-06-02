Boeing Says Standing Down Starliner Crew Flight Test After 2 Issues Found, NASA Backs Call

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) Boeing is standing down its initial plans for a Crew Flight Test (CFT) of its Starliner spacecraft after two potential safety issues were detected, Boeing Commercial Crew Program Manager Mark Nappi said in a press conference.

"We did have two new issues that cropped up as part of our normal review process," Nappi said on Thursday. "We've decided to stand down the preparations for the CFT missions in order to correct these problems."

The CFT was intended to test Starliner's end-to-end capabilities with crew onboard. A successful CFT paves the way for Boeing and NASA to finalize certification of the spacecraft for regular missions to the International Space Station (ISS). The program was targeting the CFT for no earlier than July 21.

The first problem detected during review involved the spacecraft's parachute systems, Nappi said. The second problem involves the discovery of the flammable nature of tape used to protect the wire harnesses on the spacecraft, Nappi said.

NASA leadership backs Boeing's decision to stand down the CFT, NASA Commercial Crew Program Manager Steve Stich said.

The flammable tape was present on Starliner during its Orbital Flight Test 2, during which the spacecraft was docked with the ISS, Stich said. However, the program did not conduct a complete certification of the parachute systems for the test, Stich said.

The problems could have been detected sooner, Nappi added.

It is unlikely the program removes the flammable tape, which could cause further damage to the spacecraft, Nappi said. The program is instead looking at installing a new wrapping, Nappi said.

A Starliner launch is feasible this year, Nappi said, although he noted that he could not commit to such a timeline.