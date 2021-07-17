UrduPoint.com
Boeing Starliner Moved To Launch Site In Florida Ahead Of 2nd Test Flight To ISS

2021-07-17

Boeing Starliner Moved to Launch Site in Florida Ahead of 2nd Test Flight to ISS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is being transported to Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida ahead of the aircraft's second test flight to the International Space Station (ISS), the NASA Commercial Crew Program said on Saturday.

"@BoeingSpace's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft has started its expedition to Space Launch Complex-41! Once it arrives, the spacecraft will be stacked atop @ULALaunch's Atlas V rocket for final processing ahead of the Orbital Flight Test-2 launch," NASA tweeted.

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V carrier rocket is set to launch the CST-100 Starliner spacecraft on July 30, marking the second uncrewed flight of the Starliner to demonstrate its human transportation capabilities. This flight will be the last major step before the Atlas V and Boeing's Starliner capsule take US astronauts to the ISS.

