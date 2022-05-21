Boeing Starliner Successfully Docks With International Space Station During Test Flight

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) Boeing's unmanned Starliner spacecraft has successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS) on the second day of its orbital test flight.

The Starliner spacecraft experienced some issues with the docking system that delayed the process on Friday.

According to live coverage from the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the spacecraft finally docked with the ISS at 07:28 p.m. US central time on Friday (00:28 GMT on Saturday).

"The Boeing Starliner spacecraft completes its historic first docking to the International Space Station," the NASA announcer said during the live feed.

The Starliner launched into space on Thursday aboard a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket for an unmanned cargo mission to the International Space Station (ISS) that is meant to demonstrate if the vehicle is a step closer to certification to carry astronauts.

The mission to the ISS is the second test flight of the repeatedly delayed Boeing spacecraft, which is planned as a working complimentary system to the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and the Dragon spacecraft already in service.

The mission is delivering a cargo payload to the ISS and the spacecraft will return after several days with more cargo.