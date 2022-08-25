Boeing aerospace company's Starliner spacecraft is set to fly its first mission with a crew aboard to the International Space Station (ISS) as early as February 2023, NASA Commercial Crew Program Manager Steve Stich said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Boeing aerospace company's Starliner spacecraft is set to fly its first mission with a crew aboard to the International Space Station (ISS) as early as February 2023, NASA Commercial Crew Program Manager Steve Stich said on Thursday.

"Currently, we're targeting a launch date as early as February of 2023," Stich said during a press briefing.

In the fall of 2022, there will be an important integrated crew validation test, during which the crew will get in the spacecraft while suited, Stich said.

The spacecraft completed in May its first successful docking with the ISS in a launch meant to bring the spacecraft closer to certification to carry astronauts. The unmanned mission was the spacecraft's second test flight, delivering a cargo payload to the ISS.

Starliner is manufactured for use in NASA's Commercial Crew Program, for which Elon Musk's SpaceX also provides the Dragon 2 spacecraft. The spacecraft are owned and operated by the providers to provide NASA with commercial service.