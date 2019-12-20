Boeing's Starliner spacecraft will return to land at NASA's White Sands facility on Sunday after failing its mission to autonomously rendezvous and dock with the International Space Station, officials said Friday

An onboard mission clock that was not synchronized with the mission clock back on Earth caused Starliner to improperly execute its maneuvers, burning too much fuel as it tried to set its course for the space station, said Jim Chilton, senior vice president of the Space and Launch division of Boeing Defense, Space & Security.