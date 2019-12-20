UrduPoint.com
Boeing's Starliner Won't Dock With ISS On Schedule: NASA

Daniyal Sohail 40 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 08:07 PM

Boeing's Starliner won't dock with ISS on schedule: NASA

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft burned more fuel than anticipated as it attempted to set its course for the International Space Station and won't achieve its scheduled docking on Saturday, NASA chief Jim Bridenstine said Friday

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft burned more fuel than anticipated as it attempted to set its course for the International Space Station and won't achieve its scheduled docking on Saturday, NASA chief Jim Bridenstine said Friday.

"The spacecraft burned more fuel than anticipated to maintain precise control. This precluded @Space_Station rendezvous," said Bridenstine. It was not immediately clear if the docking could still occur later.

