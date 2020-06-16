UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bolivia Villagers Destroy 5G Masts Over Virus Fears

Daniyal Sohail 1 hour ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 04:16 PM

Bolivia villagers destroy 5G masts over virus fears

Multiple telecoms masts were destroyed Tuesday by Bolivian villagers who feared that 5G technology could transmit coronavirus, media reports said

La Paz, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Multiple telecoms masts were destroyed Tuesday by Bolivian villagers who feared that 5G technology could transmit coronavirus, media reports said.

The South American country does not yet have 5G wireless infrastructure, which has been linked to the pandemic in viral posts on social media.

According to the conspiracy theory, electromagnetic radiation causes the symptoms of COVID-19, not a virus, an idea debunked by scientists.

Four communications towers were destroyed in Yapacani, near the city of Santa Cruz, local police chief Franklin Villazon was cited as saying by the newspaper El Deber.

"We were overwhelmed," said Villazon, likening the incident to a "terrorist attack". No serious violence was reported by police.

The villagers had previously held protests demanding the mayor take down the masts over fears that they could spread COVID-19, according to the newspaper.

Interior Minister Arturo Murillo said on Twitter that people loyal to former president Evo Morales were destroying masts in Yapacani as well as San Julian and Ichilo, two other eastern towns.

Bolivia's communications ministry issued a statement reminding people that 5G technology is not available in the country and that it is not linked to the respiratory illness.

Similar attacks on communications towers have been seen elsewhere, including in Britain.

A man was jailed last week in northwest England for setting fire to a 5G mast following fears the technology was dangerous and spreading the coronavirus.

Bolivia has reported more than 19,000 virus cases, including 632 deaths.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Fire Police Technology Social Media Twitter Villazon Santa Cruz Man San 5G Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Price of 24 Karat gold goes up by Rs. 900

10 minutes ago

OPPO's #HowFastCanBe hits 70M+ views as TikTokers ..

18 minutes ago

UAE chairs 3rd regional consultative meeting of Gl ..

25 minutes ago

Department of Civil Aviation, RAK Police urge para ..

40 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates Moroccan King o ..

40 minutes ago

Capri Palace opens its doors for first time as a J ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.