Bolivia Wants Russia To Consider Joint Space Projects - Russian Ambassador

Daniyal Sohail 11 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 01:56 PM

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Bolivia offered Russia to consider a number of joint projects in the space industry, Russian Ambassador to the Latin American country Vladimir Sprinchan told Sputnik, adding that he had already sent letters to Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos with relevant proposals.

"Bolivia suggested in June that we should think about educational programs, training in managing and maintaining communication satellites, and organizing the visit of a Russian cosmonaut to Bolivia. I have sent a relevant letter to Roscosmos," the ambassador said.

Sprinchan recalled that that there was an observatory in the southern Bolivian region of Tarija that was built in cooperation with the Soviet Union in the 1970s.

"We discussed the possibility of joint observation of the southern hemisphere, the exchange of information about space debris with the director [of the observatory]. I have sent a letter to Roscosmos, the body showed great interest," the diplomat added.

Meanwhile, a Bolivian delegation headed by the country's president, Evo Morales, who arrived in Moscow for a working visit on Thursday, is set to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin later in the day.

