Boris Johnson Calls For Balance Between Personal Freedom, Government Control in Technology

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has highlighted the necessity of maintaining balance between government oversight and privacy when it comes to new technologies.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York, Johnson pointed to the need of establishing a set of global principles that will guide the development of emerging technology.

"We need to find the right balance between freedom and control, between innovation and regulation, between private enterprise and government oversight," Johnson stressed.

The announcement came amid heated discussions of Mozilla's new security feature.

Earlier this month, Mozilla announced that it was close to releasing its controversial DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) web privacy tool.

Media reported this week that Mozilla told the UK government that it was not planning on turning on the tool on by default on its Firefox web browser in the United Kingdom, unlike the United States.

The DoH protocol has been seen as controversial because it bypasses governmental and web provider filters, which access people's unencrypted searches and DNS requests, and block content if they discover IP addresses to contain sensitive material such as child abuse images.