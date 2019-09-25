UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boris Johnson Calls For Balance Between Personal Freedom, Government Control In Technology

Daniyal Sohail 13 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 08:00 AM

Boris Johnson Calls For Balance Between Personal Freedom, Government Control in Technology

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has highlighted the necessity of maintaining balance between government oversight and privacy when it comes to new technologies.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York, Johnson pointed to the need of establishing a set of global principles that will guide the development of emerging technology.

"We need to find the right balance between freedom and control, between innovation and regulation, between private enterprise and government oversight," Johnson stressed.

The announcement came amid heated discussions of Mozilla's new security feature.

Earlier this month, Mozilla announced that it was close to releasing its controversial DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) web privacy tool.

Media reported this week that Mozilla told the UK government that it was not planning on turning on the tool on by default on its Firefox web browser in the United Kingdom, unlike the United States.

The DoH protocol has been seen as controversial because it bypasses governmental and web provider filters, which access people's unencrypted searches and DNS requests, and block content if they discover IP addresses to contain sensitive material such as child abuse images.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister Technology United Nations Guide Enterprise New York United Kingdom United States Government

Recent Stories

Around a million people die from malaria every yea ..

12 minutes ago

MoF organises workshop to introduce its smart scre ..

27 minutes ago

NATO Says Russian Proposal on Intermediate-Range M ..

4 minutes ago

Hot, humid weather to prevail in Multan

4 minutes ago

UN Envoy for Syria Says Will Meet With Lavrov on W ..

4 minutes ago

Orphan Complex inaugural ceremony held

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.