Brand Spectrum wins “Best Social Media Influencer Campaign” Recognition at Pakistan Digital Awards 2021

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th July, 2021) Brand Spectrum has won the Best Social Media Influencer Campaign recognition from Pakistan Digital Awards 2021 for the NESTLE Raita campaign.

Brand Spectrum had last year won Best Social Media Campaign (Instagram) for Nestle Pure Life Active at Pakistan Digital Awards 2020. Pakistan Digital Awards is a prestigious platform that highlights and acknowledges the efforts of the Digital community of Pakistan.

This digitally engaging and visually appealing campaign shed light on the importance of NESTLE Raita, endorsing it as a hero of any meal.

The team launched a holistic Digital Engagement and Influencer Marketing plan incorporating celebrities and social media influencers. The main idea was to project Nestle Raita, as the core ingredient to make your meal better while enhancing its flavor altogether.

Various celebrities, influencers, and food groups were engaged to spread the message to the right target audience.

This digital campaign gained maximum attention and became viral. Desired results in terms of reach, impressions, engagements and sales were achieved.

Brand narrative was put forward in a creative manner, which helped in generating positive conversations.

Anwar Kabir, Founder, and CEO Brand Spectrum shared his views by saying, ‘We are quite thrilled and deeply honored to receive this award.

We take a lot of pride in our team’s efforts in understanding the brand’s needs and curating an a very creative social media influencer communication plan. We are thankful to the brand and communication teams for their trust in our abilities.

Looking forward to bringing more such awards home.’

Brand Spectrum, being an Integrated Marketing Services Company, is consistent in providing Digital, Corporate Communication, Influencer, and Experiential Marketing solutions to some of the leading brands of Pakistan delivering solutions based on data-driven insights and strong focus on brand strategy and creatively engaging outcomes.

With the promise of delivering result- oriented campaigns, Brand Spectrum is consistent in helping clients achieve talkability and positive conversations in the digital world.