Brazil Could Begin Rolling Out 5G In 2022: Official

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 11:56 AM

SAO PAULO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Brazil could begin using the fifth generation wireless technology for digital cellular networks, or 5G, in two years' time, Marcos Pontes, Brazilian Minister of Science, Technology, Innovation and Communications said in an interview.

"I imagine that by the start of 2022 we will begin to implement some pilot programs for this technology," Pontes told regional daily Folha de Sao Paulo.

The Brazilian government aims to hold an auction for 5G frequencies by the end of this year or possibly the next to lay the groundwork for the advanced network, said Pontes.

But before that, legal, logistical and infrastructure adjustments need to be made, such as installing antennas and establishing industry regulations, he said.

"We need to have the infrastructure ready and that calls for the installation of antennas, because 5G requires a great quantity," said Pontes.

