Brazil Expects Space Cooperation With Russia in BRICS Framework to Mature - Space Agency

COLORADO SPRINGS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Brazil anticipates its collaboration with Russia on space matters within the framework of BRICS to mature, Brazilian Space Agency Coordinator for Satellites and Applications Rodrigo Leonardi told Sputnik.

"We do have a space cooperation with Russia that is in the framework of the BRICS group. Of course, we continue to engage with our colleagues from Roscosmos in that framework," Leonardi said on the sidelines of the 38th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs. "BRICS is a vision for the future. It is a framework where now we're putting our efforts in sharing experience and data products that can evolve in the future in having more mature cooperation together. So it's a venue for us to explore."

Leonardi also said that Brazil was open to capacity building, exchanging students and professionals, and continuing the tradition of working with everyone in space.

When asked whether the current tensions between the West and Moscow affect Brazil's cooperation with Russia on space matters, Leonardi said, "The tensions affect everybody, I would say that's not good for anyone.

"

He also expressed hope that peace might be found as soon as possible, so that Brazil may continue to work with everyone in space.

Regarding the potential for Brazil to participate in Russia's proposed space station, Leonardi said that it is a "bit too early" to discuss such a move.

In October, Roscosmos Human Space Flight Programs Executive Director Sergei Krikalev said that Russia's future space station will involve cooperation with other space agencies.

BRICS unites the world's largest developing economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. A number of other countries intend to join the economic bloc, including Argentina, Iran, Indonesia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.