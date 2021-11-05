UrduPoint.com

Brazil Raises $8.4 Bn In 5G Tender

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 10:05 PM

Brazil raises $8.4 bn in 5G tender

Brazil raised $8.4 billion in investments and license fees in an international tender to build and operate one of the world's biggest 5G data networks, Communications Minister Fabio Faria said Friday

Braslia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Brazil raised $8.4 billion in investments and license fees in an international tender to build and operate one of the world's biggest 5G data networks, Communications Minister Fabio Faria said Friday.

The final result -- 46.8 billion reais ($8.

4 billion) -- came in just shy of the $9 billion the government had forecast.

Faria heralded it as a success.

The result "beat all expectations," he told a news conference at the close of the two-day auction, which drew 15 bidders.

Winning bids went to companies including Telecom Italia's local subsidiary, Tim; Spanish group Telefonica's Brazilian unit; and Claro, owned by Mexican telecoms magnate Carlos Slim's America Movil.

Related Topics

World Brazil 5G All Government Slim Billion

Recent Stories

Cricket: Twenty20 World Cup standings

Cricket: Twenty20 World Cup standings

1 minute ago
 India v Scotland T20 World Cup scoreboard

India v Scotland T20 World Cup scoreboard

1 minute ago
 Workshop held on effective use of social media for ..

Workshop held on effective use of social media for youth

6 minutes ago
 SECP registers 2,017 new companies in October

SECP registers 2,017 new companies in October

6 minutes ago
 Chairman NHA holds E-Kacheri

Chairman NHA holds E-Kacheri

6 minutes ago
 Russian National Danchenko to Be Arraigned in US C ..

Russian National Danchenko to Be Arraigned in US Court November 10 - Document

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.