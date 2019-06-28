Brazil Seeks to Develop Data Protection, Freedom of Internet - Bolsonaro

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that Brasilia sought to develop data protection and the freedom of the internet.

"As regards data protection and freedom of the internet, we are also determined to develop this area in order to ensure that all citizens benefit from it and that peaceful activities develop on the internet," Bolsonaro said at the BRICS leaders' informal meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka.

The Brazilian president also stressed the importance of developing the renewable energy sector.

"Brazil believes that the key tendency is the switch to renewable fuels. It is the future. We are one of the leaders in this innovative sector, and seek to increase of efficiency of fuel and investments in these sectors in order to ensure larger prosperity of our society," Bolsonaro pointed out.

The Osaka G20 summit kicked off earlier in the day and will last through Saturday. The topics of the digital economy, data use security, energy and trade efficiency are high on the forum agenda.