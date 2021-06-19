UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazilian Parliament To Contact Facebook, YouTube Over Bolsonaro's COVID-19 Statements

Daniyal Sohail 26 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 12:30 AM

Brazilian Parliament to Contact Facebook, YouTube Over Bolsonaro's COVID-19 Statements

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) The parliamentary commission investigating possible violations committed by the Brazilian government during the pandemic intends to launch an inquiry with Facebook and YouTube concerning broadcasts of controversial statements made by President Jair Bolsonaro about COVID-19, G1 news portal reported on Friday.

On June 17, Bolsonaro stated that getting infected with coronavirus is more effective than vaccines.

"We will call on Facebook and YouTube to come and answer to the commission about the responsibility for the spread of this type of statements," Randolfe Rodrigues, vice-president of the commission, was cited as saying by G1.

Companies, in his opinion, should explain why they have blocked former US President Donald Trump, but do not adhere to the same rules in regards to Brazil's Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro has been repeatedly accused of downplaying the pandemic risks, as he has defied coronavirus restrictions. Even though he himself contracted the virus last summer, he has repeatedly voiced skepticism over COVID-19 vaccines and only recently slightly changed his stance, given that Brazil has been among the world's leaders in terms of cumulative infections with over 17 million registered cases.

Related Topics

World Facebook Trump Same Brazil June YouTube Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Antonio Guterres secures second term as UN Secreta ..

1 hour ago

US Prepared Then Suspended Lethal Military Aid Pac ..

12 minutes ago

Balochistan govt unveils Rs 584.083 bln growth-ori ..

12 minutes ago

Murphy achieves crowning Royal Ascot moment and is ..

25 minutes ago

Islamabad Police arrests nine outlaws

25 minutes ago

Qureshi meets Qatari FM; agree to keep facilitatin ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.