UrduPoint.com

Brazilian Prosecutor General's Office Files Case Against Google, Telegram - Reports

Daniyal Sohail Published May 11, 2023 | 11:04 PM

Brazilian Prosecutor General's Office Files Case Against Google, Telegram - Reports

The Brazilian Prosecutor General's Office has asked the country's Supreme Federal Court to conduct an investigation into the activities of the leadership of the local offices of Google and Telegram, media reported on Thursday

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The Brazilian Prosecutor General's Office has asked the country's Supreme Federal Court to conduct an investigation into the activities of the leadership of the local offices of Google and Telegram, media reported on Thursday.

The developments follow a request made by prominent Brazilian lawmaker Arthur Lira, the G1 news portal reported, adding that the Brazilian Prosecutor General's Office accused the leadership of the local Telegram and Google offices of participating in the disinformation campaign against Brazil's draft bill on fakes.

In May, the Financial Times reported that the Brazilian government was dissatisfied with Google's criticism of the country's legislation aimed at tackling fake news.

Earlier in the week, Telegram said it might leave Brazil in case the draft law is adopted. On May 10, the company deleted a post from its Brazilian account criticizing the bill.

The draft bill is a priority for the left-wing government of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and provides for strict rules for corporations with the aim of fighting the spread of fakes.

Related Topics

Google Company Lira Brazil May Post Media From Government Court

Recent Stories

Presidential visit reflective of robust strategic ..

Presidential visit reflective of robust strategic partnerships between UAE, Fran ..

5 minutes ago
 FDA Changes Blood Donor Requirements to Increase D ..

FDA Changes Blood Donor Requirements to Increase Donor Pool - Statement

4 minutes ago
 Russian Parliamentary Committee Supports CFE Treat ..

Russian Parliamentary Committee Supports CFE Treaty's Denunciation - Lawmaker

57 seconds ago
 UK Announces Plans to Increase Number of Judges by ..

UK Announces Plans to Increase Number of Judges by Prioritizing Diversity

58 seconds ago
 Paris Urges Israel, Palestine to Refrain From Step ..

Paris Urges Israel, Palestine to Refrain From Steps That Could Aggravate Situati ..

1 minute ago
 Polish Defense Minister Says Army Failed to Inform ..

Polish Defense Minister Says Army Failed to Inform Gov't of Missile Incident in ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.