The Brazilian Prosecutor General's Office has asked the country's Supreme Federal Court to conduct an investigation into the activities of the leadership of the local offices of Google and Telegram, media reported on Thursday

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The Brazilian Prosecutor General's Office has asked the country's Supreme Federal Court to conduct an investigation into the activities of the leadership of the local offices of Google and Telegram, media reported on Thursday.

The developments follow a request made by prominent Brazilian lawmaker Arthur Lira, the G1 news portal reported, adding that the Brazilian Prosecutor General's Office accused the leadership of the local Telegram and Google offices of participating in the disinformation campaign against Brazil's draft bill on fakes.

In May, the Financial Times reported that the Brazilian government was dissatisfied with Google's criticism of the country's legislation aimed at tackling fake news.

Earlier in the week, Telegram said it might leave Brazil in case the draft law is adopted. On May 10, the company deleted a post from its Brazilian account criticizing the bill.

The draft bill is a priority for the left-wing government of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and provides for strict rules for corporations with the aim of fighting the spread of fakes.