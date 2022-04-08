UrduPoint.com

Brazilian Space Chief Says Nations Should Think Long-Term, Keep Space Out Of Geopolitics

Daniyal Sohail Published April 08, 2022 | 11:10 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Countries should think long-term about space cooperation, as there are many things on which they could work together regardless of geopolitical tensions, Carlos Moura, the president of the Brazilian Space Agency, told Sputnik.

When asked whether anti-Russia sanctions in connection with the Ukraine crisis had had any impact on cooperation between the two countries in space, Moura stated: "Not for the moment."

"I believe that, especially in space, we should think long term cooperation, scientific cooperation," Moura said on the sidelines of the Space Symposium.

"There are some fields where we can work together, for example, to study the space weather, some other things, it is something that you can do aside from the geopolitical problems."

Moura spoke on the sidelines of the 37th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, which brings together representatives of the world's space agencies, commercial space businesses as well as military, national security and intelligence agencies to discuss and plan the future of space exploration.

