Brazilian Space Chief Says Politicians Must Understand Importance of Space Investments

COLORADO SPRINGS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Brazilian Space Agency President Carlos Moura told Sputnik he is hopeful that his country's politicians will invest more in ambitious space-related projects as they realize the great importance of space.

Asked whether Brazil plans to send astronauts in space, Moura said, "We would like to."

Moura explained that he is frequently asked, especially by young people, whether Brazil will have another astronaut in space.

"Unfortunately, due to the costs, we don't have such plans at the moment," he said." But I hope that in the near future, Brazil's politicians will understand that space is very, very important for us. And then we'll have more resources to invest in more ambitious projects.

"

When asked about Brazil's participation in a possible future space station project, Moura pointed out that it is hard to say whether Brazil would participate in it, but it certainly would like to be a member or otherwise contribute.

"The problem is that for the moment, our economy is so tight that we do not have the capability to invest in levers like that. But certainly, we'd like to participate as a user, as a scientific contributor," he said.

In April of 2021, China began constructing its own space station - the Tiangong - in low earth orbit. Three Chinese astronauts became the first inhabitants on the space station in June.