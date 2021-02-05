UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil's Communication Minister To Discuss 5G Network Supply To Finland - Foreign Ministry

Daniyal Sohail 13 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 02:02 PM

Brazil's Communication Minister to Discuss 5G Network Supply to Finland - Foreign Ministry

Brazilian Communication Minister Fabio Faria will discuss potential 5G network supply to Finland on the eve of an auction of 5G frequencies made by the Latin American Nation, the Finnish foreign ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Brazilian Communication Minister Fabio Faria will discuss potential 5G network supply to Finland on the eve of an auction of 5G frequencies made by the Latin American Nation, the Finnish foreign ministry said on Friday.

The visit of the Brazilian minister is part of a five-country tour to analyze the potential 5G suppliers in the world.

From the Brazilian point of view, Finland is among the more natural and reliable partners for digitalization projects. Finland's strengths include high technological expertise as well as digital safety, reliability and transparency. Security and legislative matters concerning 5G networks are among the main topics of the visit," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, Brazil has a constructive and solid relationship with Finland being its biggest trading partner in Latin America and offering many opportunities to Finnish companies.

Related Topics

World Visit Brazil Finland 5G

Recent Stories

Leader of Al-Qaeda in Arabian Peninsula Arrested D ..

3 minutes ago

China Says Common Interests With US Bigger Than Di ..

3 minutes ago

Longest curfew in Kashmir; a sheer violation of HR ..

9 minutes ago

Trial on Mixed Sputnik V-AstraZeneca Dosing Ongoin ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan to continue supporting Kashmiris against ..

10 minutes ago

Ten injured in Sibi blast

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.