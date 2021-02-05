Brazilian Communication Minister Fabio Faria will discuss potential 5G network supply to Finland on the eve of an auction of 5G frequencies made by the Latin American Nation, the Finnish foreign ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Brazilian Communication Minister Fabio Faria will discuss potential 5G network supply to Finland on the eve of an auction of 5G frequencies made by the Latin American Nation, the Finnish foreign ministry said on Friday.

The visit of the Brazilian minister is part of a five-country tour to analyze the potential 5G suppliers in the world.

From the Brazilian point of view, Finland is among the more natural and reliable partners for digitalization projects. Finland's strengths include high technological expertise as well as digital safety, reliability and transparency. Security and legislative matters concerning 5G networks are among the main topics of the visit," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, Brazil has a constructive and solid relationship with Finland being its biggest trading partner in Latin America and offering many opportunities to Finnish companies.