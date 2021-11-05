Brazil's National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) on Thursday put out to tender the country's fifth generation mobile internet network, or 5G

BRASILIA, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Brazil's National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) on Thursday put out to tender the country's fifth generation mobile internet network, or 5G.

Service providers have four frequency bands to bid on: 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz, 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz.

The first phase of the auction took place on Oct.

27, when interested companies submitted all the necessary documentation to participate in the tender.

According to Anatel, the results of the initial phase could be announced Friday, after proposals from 15 different companies and consortiums are analyzed.

The government expects 5G technology to be available to the public from July 2022, initially in state capitals and then expanded to the rest of the country by 2028.