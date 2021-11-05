UrduPoint.com

Brazil's Gov't Puts 5G Network Out To Tender

Daniyal Sohail 25 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 03:52 PM

Brazil's gov't puts 5G network out to tender

Brazil's National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) on Thursday put out to tender the country's fifth generation mobile internet network, or 5G

BRASILIA, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Brazil's National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) on Thursday put out to tender the country's fifth generation mobile internet network, or 5G.

Service providers have four frequency bands to bid on: 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz, 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz.

The first phase of the auction took place on Oct.

27, when interested companies submitted all the necessary documentation to participate in the tender.

According to Anatel, the results of the initial phase could be announced Friday, after proposals from 15 different companies and consortiums are analyzed.

The government expects 5G technology to be available to the public from July 2022, initially in state capitals and then expanded to the rest of the country by 2028.

Related Topics

Internet Technology Mobile 5G July All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan still has the cheapest POL prices in the ..

Pakistan still has the cheapest POL prices in the region: PM

21 seconds ago
 NEPRA imposes Rs 26 mln fine on FESCO

NEPRA imposes Rs 26 mln fine on FESCO

4 minutes ago
 Chinese enterprises asked to invest in logistic se ..

Chinese enterprises asked to invest in logistic sector of Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 Enquiry held over brawl, corruption in school

Enquiry held over brawl, corruption in school

4 minutes ago
 India to play Test in Cape Town after venue switch ..

India to play Test in Cape Town after venue switch

4 minutes ago
 Governor, foreign minister discuss political situa ..

Governor, foreign minister discuss political situation, development projects

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.