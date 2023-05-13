MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) Brazil's Supreme Federal Court has ordered an investigation into the activities of the leadership of the local offices of Google and Telegram, Brazilian media report.

On Thursday, media reported that the Brazilian Prosecutor General's Office had asked the country's top court to launch a probe into the activities of Google and Telegram top managers, having accused them of participating in the disinformation campaign against Brazil's draft bill on fakes.

The Brazilian G1 news portal reported on Friday that Supreme Federal Court judge Alexandre de Moraes had accepted the request of the prosecutor general's office and authorized on Friday the opening of an investigation against the directors of Google and Telegram in the country, for the alleged disinformation campaign.

The judge gave Brazil's Federal Police 60 days to start the investigation.

Telegram said on May 9 that it was prepared to leave Brazil if the fake news bill, aimed at countering disinformation on social media, was passed by the Brazilian government.