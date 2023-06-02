UrduPoint.com

BRICS Calls For Strengthening International Arms Control System - Joint Statement

Daniyal Sohail Published June 02, 2023 | 12:50 AM

CAPE TOWN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) BRICS foreign ministers call on the international community to strengthen the arms control system, according to a joint statement published on Thursday.

"The Ministers called for strengthening the system of arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation, including the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on their Destruction (BTWC) and the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on Their Destruction (CWC), and for preserving their integrity and effectiveness to maintain global stability and international peace and security," the statement said.

The ministers also support the negotiations on a multilateral agreement on the prevention of an arms race in space.

"The Ministers reasserted their support for ensuring the long-term sustainability of outer space activities and prevention of an arms race in outer space (PAROS) and of its weaponization, including through negotiations to adopt a relevant legally binding multilateral instrument," the statement read.

