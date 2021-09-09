UrduPoint.com

BRICS Countries Oppose Deployment Of Weapons In Space

Daniyal Sohail 9 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 08:07 PM

Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa call for preventing arms race in outer space, according to a declaration adopted following the BRICS summit on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa call for preventing arms race in outer space, according to a declaration adopted following the BRICS summit on Thursday.

"We confirm the commitment to ensure prevention of an arms race in outer space and its weaponization, and the long-term sustainability of outer space activities, including through the adoption of a relevant multilateral legally binding instrument," the declaration read.

