BRICS Foreign Ministries, Space Agencies to Hold Joint Meeting on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Foreign ministries and space agencies of the BRICS member states ” Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa ” will hold a joint meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting will take place under India's presidency in the association, celebrating its 15th anniversary this year.

Last year, the association of emerging economies held stand-alone meetings of BRICS foreign ministers and heads of space agencies in September and July, respectively.

BRICS, established in 2006, has brought together the world's five largest emerging economies. The organization has a rotating chairmanship with a one-year spin.