UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BRICS Foreign Ministries, Space Agencies To Hold Joint Meeting On Tuesday

Daniyal Sohail 19 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 11:40 AM

BRICS Foreign Ministries, Space Agencies to Hold Joint Meeting on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Foreign ministries and space agencies of the BRICS member states ” Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa ” will hold a joint meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting will take place under India's presidency in the association, celebrating its 15th anniversary this year.

Last year, the association of emerging economies held stand-alone meetings of BRICS foreign ministers and heads of space agencies in September and July, respectively.

BRICS, established in 2006, has brought together the world's five largest emerging economies. The organization has a rotating chairmanship with a one-year spin.

Related Topics

India World Russia China Brazil South Africa July September

Recent Stories

COVID-19 kills 108 people in Pakistan over last 24 ..

16 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 136.36 million

29 minutes ago

Security forces launch operation in South Wazirist ..

40 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 13, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed attends large-scale strategic train ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.