BRICS Holds First Meeting Of Joint Committee On Space Cooperation - Chinese Space Agency

Daniyal Sohail Published May 26, 2022 | 01:50 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) The heads and representatives of BRICS space agencies held the first meeting of the joint committee on space cooperation via video link, the China National Space Administration said on Wednesday.

"The first meeting of the BRICS Joint Committee on Space Cooperation was successfully held on the evening of May 25 in the format of a videoconference, which marked the official creation of the BRICS Joint Committee on Space Cooperation, which opens a new chapter in cooperation on joint observations and data exchange of the BRICS remote sensing satellite constellation," the Chinese space agency said in a statement.

The joint committee is expected to help BRICS countries use the remote sensing satellite constellation for national development and to promote higher cooperation between the countries' space agencies in the fields of environmental protection, disaster prevention and mitigation, and climate change response, according to agency's head Zhang Kejian.

Last year, BRICS members signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of constellation of Earth observation satellites. The BRICS constellation currently consists of six satellites, two Chinese, one Russian, two Indian, and one jointly developed by China and Brazil.

