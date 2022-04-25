Broadband service:USF launches seven projects of worth Rs. 8 bln

Universal Service Fund (USF) has launched seven more projects worth over Rs 8 billion to provide Broadband services to over 2.5 million people in the un-served and under-served areas of the four provinces, including Rs 3.5 billion projects for Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Universal Service Fund (USF) has launched seven more projects worth over Rs 8 billion to provide Broadband services to over 2.5 million people in the un-served and under-served areas of the four provinces, including Rs 3.5 billion projects for Balochistan.

According to an official of USF, the number of projects for providing optical fiber cable and broadband services from 2018 to date has reached a record 56 projects and the total cost (subsidy) has exceeded to Rs 52 billion.

The provision of broadband services to the residents of the un-served and under-served areas of the country is as much needed as for the big cities, he said. The implementation of projects for the four provinces has been ensured under the rules and regulations, the projects worth Rs 3.57 billion have been approved in the recent BoD meeting in principle, giving special importance to the deprived Balochistan.