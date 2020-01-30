UrduPoint.com
BT Reports 500m Hit As UK Limits Huawei 5G Role

Daniyal Sohail 25 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 01:36 PM

British telecoms group BT on Thursday said it would take a 500 million hit after the UK government limited Huawei's role in developing the country's 5G network on security grounds

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ):British telecoms group BT on Thursday said it would take a 500 million hit after the UK government limited Huawei's role in developing the country's 5G network on security grounds.

The cost, equivalent to $650 million or 590 million euros, will be spread over five years, BT said in a statement as the British company makes changes to its 5G rollout plans after London's move over the Chinese telecoms company was announced Tuesday.

