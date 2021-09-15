Budget Friendly Just got even better with realme C21 3GB+32GB Variant

Realme C21 – A Smartphone that Fits Your Pocket Quite Literally – realme C21

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th September, 2021) It won’t be wrong to note that smartphones are as important as one’s heartbeat. You skip it the moment you realize that you can’t find your phone on you – hence they’ve become a near and dear part of one’s daily life. But, in a world where every brand is vying to get the biggest market share, how does one make that ultimate choice?

Here’s a little something that can help.

Just when you’re looking to splurge on a smartphone, affordability is a key factor to consider. That’s where realme plugs in the best mix you ought to look for – affordable price tag coupled with the best features you desire. Recently, realme introduced a new variant of their hot favorite realme C21. The newer version, a 3GB+32GB line-up is a consumer-magnet given its price of PKR 18,999/-, sitting right at the heart of entry-level smartphones.

Earlier, realme C21 came with 4GB+64GB of storage, and became an instant chart topper. So, let’s have a refresher look at what all is packed within the realme C21 that makes it such a desirable smartphone for everyone.

A Massive 5,000 mAh Battery: Goes as Long as You Go

A tireless battery is what packs a punch in realme C21. With multiple applications chipping away at the battery, the 5,000 mAh Mega Battery keeps you covered for as long as you go. So venture out and stay connected with the realme C21 that could last a surprising 47-days in standby mode.

A 13MP AI Triple Camera: Let Your Pictures Shine

realme has worked hard at understanding what the Gen-Z consumers want.

They love chronicling moments from their life and broadcast it to the world.

That’s where realme C21 takes the cake – with a price tag as low as PKR 18,999/- it comes with a 13MP AI Triple Camera and a 5MP Selfie Camera – so whichever side you’re on, you’ll look your

Storage that Takes a LOT to Run Out! Whether3GB + 32GB or 4GB + 64GB

realme C21 brings you the best of both worlds, so that you splurge according to your pocket and still get what you desire. It has two variants, the 3GB + 32GB that costs PKR 18,999/- and the 4GB + 64GB that costs PKR 20,999/-. The phone also comes with 3 card slots, giving you the option of Dual SIMs and extendable memory up to 256GB – so you never run outta storage.

A 6.5-inch Screen-space: Clear, Crisp and Immersive Viewability

With all that storage, one has to have more photos and videos to indulge in. The realme C21 has just the right screen-space for it – a 6.5-inch screen that encapsulates your viewing experience. And all that performance and playback is lag-free, thanks to the MediaTek Helio G35 processor.

True Quality in Your Hands

realme C21 is TUV Rheinland High Reliability certified, which is a testimony of its quality and reliability as a smartphone. So get yours either in Cross Blue or Cross Black and enjoy the ultimate realme experience.