UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Building Of Russia's Energia Rocket Corporation Damaged During Construction

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 03:29 PM

Building of Russia's Energia Rocket Corporation Damaged During Construction

Russia's Energia Rocket and Space Corporation, which produces Soyuz and Progress spacecrafts, told Sputnik on Tuesday that one of its buildings was damaged during construction works

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Russia's Energia Rocket and Space Corporation, which produces Soyuz and Progress spacecrafts, told Sputnik on Tuesday that one of its buildings was damaged during construction works.

"During construction works on Energia's territory, soil subsided, leading to deformation of the foundation of the enterprise's facility.

A special commission was established to clarify the causes of the incident and remove the consequences. The commission considers ... either bringing the articles [spacecrafts] to some other facilities of the enterprise, or strengthening the structure [of the damaged building]," Energia said.

There is no threat of further deformation of the foundation, the corporation assured.

Related Topics

Russia Progress Enterprise

Recent Stories

Lesco temporarily bans installments on electricity ..

2 minutes ago

Man killed, son injured in accident

1 minute ago

China's Xiamen port registers 1,000 Silk Road Ship ..

1 minute ago

Farmers, growers help clear debris after New Zeala ..

1 minute ago

Seven people booked over attack on MPA Jugnu Mohsi ..

29 minutes ago

NAB board meeting approves cases worth Rs12.67 bil ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.