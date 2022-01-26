Burkina Faso Air Space Reopened After Military Coup - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Burkina Faso's air space has been reopened, while the land borders remain closed except for humanitarian cargo, essential goods and military equipment, national broadcaster RTB reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, military rebels captured the state broadcaster's building to announce they were deposing President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, dissolving the government, suspending the constitution, and closing borders from January 24, 2022 until further notice. The rebels also promised to restore constitutional order in the country as soon as possible, and expressed their will to observe human rights.

Intense gunfire was heard on Sunday morning in two military camps in Burkina Faso's capital of Ouagadougou. One of the camps housed a prison where Gen. Gilbert Diendere and other military involved in a failed 2015 coup were held. On Monday, Diendere was freed while the president and parliamentary leader Allassane Bala Sakande, his potential successor, were captured by mutinying soldiers.