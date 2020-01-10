UrduPoint.com
Business Community Facing Threats From International Hackers

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 07:30 PM

The local exporters are facing threats from the international hackers, who have hacked their businesses data several times in the past and blackmailed them from time to time

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The local exporters are facing threats from the international hackers, who have hacked their businesses data several times in the past and blackmailed them from time to time.

A member of Departmental Committee of Information Technology/ Cyber Crimes of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) told APP on Friday that hackers were demanding $5,000 from local exporters for recovery of their business data.

He disclosed that international hackers had contacted many businessmen and offered recovery of data and even provision of data of other business concerns on payment.

A meeting of the committee was held at the SCCI under the chair of Omer Khalid to discuss various issues including threats from the hackers. It agreed to adopt modern technology in business industry to tackle the hackers.

Committee Member Faisal Khawar Butt suggested establishment of the FIA police station in district Sialkot to register cases against cyber crimes.

Other members including Danish Abid, Salman Majeed, Muhammad Waseem attended the meeting.

