Cable Networks Of All Major Cities To Be Converted Into Digital, Says Fawad Ch

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 27, 2022 | 03:53 PM

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting says PTV Sports has now become a High Definition (HD) channel.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2022) Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhary Fawad Hussain says that ptv sports has now become a High Definition (HD) channel.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary said that cable networks of all major cities would also be fully converted to digital in the next three to five months and those who are yet not able to watch HD on the cable will also be familiar with the new technologies.

The Minister for Information said that he was happy that the government brought this revolution in a short period of time.

