California Probe of Facebook Executives Seeks Court Order on Subpoena - Attorney General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The US state of California asked a court to intervene in an investigation of Facebook's business practices and user privacy violations by ordering the social media giant to comply with an earlier subpoena, Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Becerra today filed a petition in the San Francisco Superior Court requesting that the court order Facebook Inc. to comply with an outstanding subpoena and investigative interrogatories issued by the Attorney General on behalf of the People of California," the release said.

The state issued investigative subpoenas against Facebook starting back in June 2018 to examine the company's actions and business practices and any violations of user privacy, the release said.

"The responses we have received to date are patently inadequate," Attorney General Becerra said in the release. "We are left with little choice but to seek a court order compelling Facebook to faithfully comply."

California is seeking Facebook documents related to Cambridge Analytica, a UK political data firm that acquired access to personal data of more than 80 million Americans and reportedly used the data to influence the 2016 US presidential election and Brexit vote.