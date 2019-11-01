Camon 12 Air is Now Available in Mobile Markets All Across Pakistan

Lahore, Pakistan, 1 November, 2019 –After a successful launch on Daraz, Camon 12 Air is finally available in all leading offline markets from today onwards at retail price of PKR/-19,499

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st November, 2019) After a successful launch on Daraz, Camon 12 Air is finally available in all leading offline markets from today onwards at retail price of PKR/-19,499. Camon 12 Air was made available on Daraz on 21st October and initial stock got sold in just 30 min.

Commenting on the announcement, Creek Ma, General Manager Pakistan said, “We are delighted with over whelming response for our TECNO smartphones in Pakistan especially for our latest Camon 12 Air. And to ensure higher level of access to Camon 12 Air, we have decided to introduce it in the offline mobile market.”

Camon 12 Air features mega 6.55-inch display with revolutionary punch-hole screen technology and comes in trendy design that will leave you dazzled.

The phone has 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage with an option to expand storage by up to 256GB via microSD card and is powered by 2.0 GHz Helio P22 Octa-core processor for smooth functioning.

Camon 12 Air comes with Triple Rear Camera setup for capturing photos with rich details. The front selfie camera is 8-megapixel and the phone is available in two exotic colours: Bay Blue and Stellar Purple.

Camon 12 Air is aimed at users who are looking for high-end features in a budget friendly phone. Backed by a 4000mAh battery capacity, the phone can easily go a day without having to charge the phone.