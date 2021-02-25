Camon 16 Pro – Another Photography King of Camon Series is launched in Pakistan

The leading smartphone brand, TECNO never ceases to amaze its fans with its new devices

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021) The leading smartphone brand, TECNO never ceases to amaze its fans with its new devices. The brand finally unveiled its first phone of 2021 - Camon 16 Pro. This is the latest addition to TECNO's flagship Camon series, famous for its exceptional photography expertise. Camon 15 and Camon 16 from the same series were a great success in 2020 and have set some high sales records. TECNO’s ability to stay one step ahead in producing the best-advanced smartphones has crushed the competition, indubitably. The launch was massive and particularly well executed under the dire circumstances of the pandemic.

The Camon 16 Pro has a 64MP AI Quad Camera with 5 LED flash and a super hybrid image stabilizer that produces professional-grade photographs. It serves as a commendable treat for photography enthusiasts. The front camera is of whopping 16MP + AI lens selfie shooter with F2.0 aperture and Dual LED flash. These features augment the photography experience comprehensively. Also, the TAIVOS technology determines it to be the king of smart photography.

Moreover, the processor is high-end and of top-notch quality. The 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio G70 Gaming Processor increases the gaming performance of the smartphone. The 5000mAh Li-polymer Battery and 18 Watt flash charge improve the game time and make it a perfect travel companion. The 240 FPS Super Slow-Motion video enhances the cinematic experience on a portable screen.

It is a great feature that has transformed the viewing experience.

Camon 16 Pro has a built-in storage of 128GB/6GB RAM. The high storage capacity and fast speed sum it up as an astonishing smartphone. The phone was an instant hit after it was introduced in the market. It has matched its successful predecessor that was Camon 16. The pro version of Camon 16 is the icing on the cake for a long line of users.

Camon 16 Pro also has the latest android system (HiOS 7.0) based on Android 10. These features assist the performance capability of the phone and rejuvenate the user experience. Aesthetically, Camon 16 Pro is beautifully designed with the available colors in ice crystal blue and onyx black. The price is set at a staggering PKR 29,999. The availability of these deluxe features at this price is nothing but short of a miracle.

Undoubtedly, it is another feather in the hat of TECNO. It is a continuity of a legacy that the Camon series had set. The legacy was that it is an undisputed photography king. It is also an expert in taking astonishing pictures in low light. Camon 16 Pro has set new standards with its grand opening in the market. The response was optimistic and TECNO aims to surmount new heights in the near future.