CAMON 19 Pro 5G; TECNO among the First Smartphones to introduce Android 13 Beta in the upcoming device

TECNO becomes one of the first smartphone brands to bring the latest Android 13 Beta

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022) TECNO becomes one of the first smartphone brands to bring the latest Android 13 Beta. TECNO has been excelling in bringing latest technologies for its consumers and is taking a step ahead with the upcoming CAMON 19 Pro 5G.

Google officially unveiled the Android 13 Beta 2 at the Google I/O 2022 held from May 11 to 12. Being the global pioneers in innovative technology, TECNO announced to be bringing the Android 13 Beta Program in its latest CAMON 19 Pro (5G), providing superior performance and privacy & security to the users. For other Camon users, TECNO announced that they will be updating the Android 12 on its CAMON 18 series as well.

Android 12 for TECNO CAMON 18 Series

“We are glad that through the long-term partnership with Google, TECNO has been providing our users with the latest Android system to bring them extraordinary using experiences. The TECNO CAMON 19 Pro (5G) with Android 13 Beta will definitely allow our users to be among the first to access new features and bring them pleasures”, said Stephen HA, Vice President of TRANSSION and GM of TECNO Mobile.

With the "Stop At Nothing" spirit, TECNO aims to encourage users to explore unlimited possibilities dedicated to making their users the early adopters of the latest system.

The much-anticipated CAMON 19 Pro (5G) is expected to be a high-performance smartphone especially designed for young fashionists, focusing on TECNO’s industry-leading night portrait capabilities.

Android 13 has key optimizations including: