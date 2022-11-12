Camon 19 Pro offers a unique blend of performance and style

TECNO’s Camon 19 Pro Mondrian edition is a pinnacle of engineering

Award Winning Design

This phone was designed to change its color under direct sunlight using sophisticated photo chromatic isomer technology, which elevates its design substantially. The 19 Pro Mondrian edition takes heavy inspiration from Mondrian Artwork. For its tribute to Mondrian Art and the clever use of technology for the color-changing back, this handset was awarded the IF and MUSE Design Awards. Apart from the back design, the Camon 19 Pro has a sleek look, as it proudly sports the world's slimmest bezels at 0.98mm. The ergonomic grip makes this phone very comfortable to hold and use and makes it pleasant to use daily.

Best Camera Module in its Segment

The design language was not the only thing that won this phone widespread acclaim. The Camera Module is praiseworthy in itself, as there is a fusion of many sophisticated technologies and lenses to create one of the best camera setups in this price segment. The primary 64MP camera sensor features an RGBW (G+P), which features a white lens. The white lens absorbs white light to give your pictures more life. During nighttime photography, this white lens allows for brighter pictures. There is a 50MP lens for the sharpest portrait pictures. The Camon 19 Pro also has 2X optical zoom for the portrait lens, which allows you to zoom in without compromising the quality of the pictures.

The 32MP selfie camera has a super high-resolution lens, which allows you to take crisp selfies.

Apart from these features, there are many photography modes and features. Camera Pro Mode allows you to adjust various aspects of your camera, like Autofocus, sensitivity, and white balance. For nighttime photography, there is a dedicated Super Night Time mode for the brightest and sharpest low-light pictures. The AI tools in the camera setup also let you artificially enhance your pictures.

High-End Performance

Of course, we all know that without optimum performance and battery life, features alone cannot make the phone stand out. Hence, TECNO thought of this and fitted the Camon 19 Pro with a 5000 mAh battery, which also supports fast charging using a 33W fast charger. This phone also boasts a 120HZ refresh rate, which would help you during your gameplay and make it smooth. A 120 HZ refresh rate allows you to scroll through your browser effortlessly. The Camon 19 Pro also sports an extended 8GB ram for efficient multitasking. The Camon 19 Pro also offers a MediaTek Helio G96 processor, which means a very smooth experience.

The Camon 19 Pro and 19 Pro Mondrian Edition are available in Pakistan's offline and online markets. The Camon 19 Pro is available for PKR 49,999, while the 19 Pro Mondrian edition is priced at PKR 51,999.