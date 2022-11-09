UrduPoint.com

Canada Invests $372Mln In High-Speed Internet For Rural Communities - Trudeau

Daniyal Sohail Published November 09, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Canada Invests $372Mln in High-Speed Internet for Rural Communities - Trudeau

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The Canadian government will be investing C$500 million ($372 million) in high-speed connectivity for 60,000 homes in rural areas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

"We have a plan to connect 98% of Canadians by 2026 and we're on track to meet that goal ahead of time. To make sure we keep up momentum, today we're announcing a major investment of almost (C)$500 million, which will connect an additional 60,000 rural homes across Canada," Trudeau said during a press conference from the Province of New Brunswick.

The Canadian government is working hand in hand with the leadership of New Brunswick to provide high-speed internet to 99.

7% of the province's homes, as the province works to cover the remaining 0.3%, mainly in places "hard to reach," Trudeau said.

Trudeau made the announcement in New Brunswick, a province with a significant number of people living in rural areas and where high-speed internet is not yet accessible in every home.

The investment in New Brunswick is expected to reach 27,000 households, over a third of the nationwide target and will include First Nations communities, Trudeau added.

