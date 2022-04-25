UrduPoint.com

Canada Plans $780Mln Radar To Protect North American Cities From Arctic Threats - Reports

April 25, 2022

Canada Plans $780Mln Radar to Protect North American Cities From Arctic Threats - Reports

Canada is preparing to build a radar system worth over $780 million to protect North American cities from potential threats over Arctic airspace, the Ottawa Citizen reported on Monday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Canada is preparing to build a radar system worth over $780 million to protect North American cities from potential threats over Arctic airspace, the Ottawa Citizen reported on Monday.

Canada's air force briefed defense industry officials on the matter in Ottawa on April 7, according to the newspaper.

The system, which would monitor Arctic airspace to detect threats against major American or Canadian cities, is expected to become operational in 2028.

The Arctic Over-the-Horizon Radar would "provide long-range surveillance of northern approaches to the major population centers in North America by establishing a northward-aimed high frequency over-the-horizon radar system in southern Canada," the report said, quoting excerpts from the briefing.

Canada and the United States have recently ramped up efforts to modernize the aging North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), with senior defense officials from both countries engaging in regular meetings on the issue.

