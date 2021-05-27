Canada Plans to Land Rover on Moon By 2026 - Space Agency

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Canada is planning to land a rover on the Moon's surface within the next five years, the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) said, following an announcement of nearly $2.5 billion appropriated for the agency.

"In partnership with NASA, a Canadian rover will land on the Moon within the next five years.

As a first step, the CSA will select two Canadian companies to develop concepts for the rover and science instrument(s) for this mission," the CSA said in a statement on Wednesday.

The announcement coincides with the Federal government's investment of $2.47 billion Dollars in CSA's lunar exploration initiatives.

In his announcement, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne said the funding will allow Canada to continue to play an important role in the emerging and highly competitive space economy.