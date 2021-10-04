UrduPoint.com

Canadian Actor, Blue Origin Vice President To Fly On New Shepard Spacecraft October 12

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 07:20 PM

Canadian Actor, Blue Origin Vice President to Fly on New Shepard Spacecraft October 12

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Canadian actor William Shatner and Blue Origin Vice President Audrey Powers will travel to space along with other crew members on board the New Shepard launch vehicle on October 12, Blue Origin said on Monday.

"Today, Blue Origin announced actor William Shatner and Audrey Powers, Blue Origin's Vice President of Mission & Flight Operations, will fly on board New Shepard NS-18," Blue Origin said in a statement.

Shatner and Powers will join crewmates - former NASA engineer Chris Boshuizen, and Dassault Systemes Vice Chair Glen de Vries, the statement said.

New Shepard is scheduled to be launched on October 12 at 8.30 a.m. CDT (1:30 p.m. GMT) from Launch Site One in the US state of Texas, the statement said.

"I've heard about space for a long time now. I'm taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle," Shatner said.

Powers, who worked for NASA for more than ten years, expressed confidence in New Shepard's mission success.

"I'm excited to continue writing Blue's human spaceflight history," she said.

Related Topics

Vehicle October From P

Recent Stories

Irthi’s programme employs innovation to upskill ..

Irthi’s programme employs innovation to upskill Emirati artisans

6 minutes ago
 PM sets up high level commission to investigate in ..

PM sets up high level commission to investigate individuals mentioned in Pandora ..

8 minutes ago
 Charges framed against Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, his f ..

Charges framed against Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, his five sons in sexual abuse case

22 minutes ago
 &#039;UAE ambitious goal of national industrial st ..

&#039;UAE ambitious goal of national industrial strategy is to become a regional ..

36 minutes ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation, Siemens Energy to train ..

Zayed Higher Organisation, Siemens Energy to train, employ People of Determinati ..

36 minutes ago
 ENOC Group achieves AED 6.1 million savings from E ..

ENOC Group achieves AED 6.1 million savings from Energy and Resource Management ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.