Canadian Delegation Comprising Government Officials Visits Punjab IT Board

Published May 08, 2023

Canadian Delegation Comprising Government Officials Visits Punjab IT Board

A delegation of government officials from Canada visited Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to explore areas of collaborations in Pakistan in the fields of Supporting Businesses, Knowledge Economy, Freelancing and Entrepreneurship

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08 May, 2023) A delegation of government officials from Canada visited Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to explore areas of collaborations in Pakistan in the fields of Supporting Businesses, Knowledge Economy, Freelancing and Entrepreneurship.

The delegation that hailed from Brampton, a city in the Ontario province of Canada, comprised Brampton City Councilor Rodney Power, Director of Economic Development Clare Barnett, Program Manager BHive/TBDC Anam Naseem and Business Development Officer ONIP-TBDC Umaid Zahid.

Senior officials including PITB’s Director General e-Governance Sajid Latif, Chief Technology Officer Adil Iqbal Khan and Joint Director Hammad Khalique as well as PASHA CEC Members Mudassir Malik (CEO AppsGeni Technologies) and Ali Ihsan (CEO FRAG Games) were also present.

PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif on behalf of Chairman PITB Faisal Yousaf gave a detailed brief on the tech driven initiatives rolled out by the Government of Punjab.

He emphasized on PITB executed projects that aim at empowering youth, women and differently-abled persons. Some of these key initiatives include National Freelance Training Program (NFTP), Regional Plan 9 and National Expansion Plan of NICS.

The Director of Economic Development Claire Barnett discussed various possible freelancing opportunities in Brampton to support the freelancing community in Pakistan and help strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Brampton City Councilor Rodney Power appreciated PITB’s contribution in empowering the youth and promoting the entrepreneurial ecosystem especially in Punjab. The delegation was also given an overview of the startups housed at Punjab IT Board.

