UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Investors Keen To Invest In KP IT Sector: Kamran Bangash

Daniyal Sohail 59 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 11:49 PM

Canadian investors keen to invest in KP IT sector: Kamran Bangash

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Technology Kamran Bagash Wednesday said that Canadian companies were keen to invest in information technology

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Technology Kamran Bagash Wednesday said that Canadian companies were keen to invest in information technology.

He informed during a press briefing here, Canada road show organized by the provincial government in Toronto, he said that there is a great potential for KP youth attached with IT sector, adding that it was noted during the event.

He said that KP government has prepared a strategy with public and private sectors of Canada for creating opportunities for KP youth there enabling the youth to get better opportunities in Canada.

Bangash told the media that the famous Canadian IT company Orion technologies Ltd has expressed willingness to invest in IT sector in KP and train 20 KP students on I-Cloud and other soft-wares.

He said the issue of visa for students was also discussed with Canadian authorities and it was agreed that KP students would get visa to Toronto with 20-day processing period, which he termed a great achievement.

He further said that now all Pakistani students could apply for admissions in Canadian educational institutions through direct streaming.

The Special Assistant to Chief Minister said that soon an IT team from KP would participate in International cyber Olympics and represent Pakistan.

He said the department of Science and Technology was taking several initiatives as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and committed to giving 50 percent representation to females in any project.

Bangash said that soon the KP public sector would be made paperless while the work on public wifi project in Peshawar has been initiated.

On the occasion Managing Director IT board KP Shahbaz Khan was also present and briefed the media about Toronto visit and achievements.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Canada Company Visit Road Toronto Visa Olympics Media Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Guin ..

50 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Bu ..

1 hour ago

Security forces storm home of Kyrgyzstan ex-presid ..

57 seconds ago

International conference on ESDEV to start from Au ..

58 seconds ago

Kyrgyz Police Retreat From Ex-President's Compound ..

1 minute ago

AJK Assembly rejects Indian legislation on Kashmir ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.