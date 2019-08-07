Canadian investors keen to invest in KP IT sector: Kamran Bangash

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Technology Kamran Bagash Wednesday said that Canadian companies were keen to invest in information technology

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Technology Kamran Bagash Wednesday said that Canadian companies were keen to invest in information technology

He informed during a press briefing here, Canada road show organized by the provincial government in Toronto, he said that there is a great potential for KP youth attached with IT sector, adding that it was noted during the event.

He said that KP government has prepared a strategy with public and private sectors of Canada for creating opportunities for KP youth there enabling the youth to get better opportunities in Canada.

Bangash told the media that the famous Canadian IT company Orion technologies Ltd has expressed willingness to invest in IT sector in KP and train 20 KP students on I-Cloud and other soft-wares.

He said the issue of visa for students was also discussed with Canadian authorities and it was agreed that KP students would get visa to Toronto with 20-day processing period, which he termed a great achievement.

He further said that now all Pakistani students could apply for admissions in Canadian educational institutions through direct streaming.

The Special Assistant to Chief Minister said that soon an IT team from KP would participate in International cyber Olympics and represent Pakistan.

He said the department of Science and Technology was taking several initiatives as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and committed to giving 50 percent representation to females in any project.

Bangash said that soon the KP public sector would be made paperless while the work on public wifi project in Peshawar has been initiated.

On the occasion Managing Director IT board KP Shahbaz Khan was also present and briefed the media about Toronto visit and achievements.