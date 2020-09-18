Canadian Opposition Leader Says He Will Ban Huawei 'From 5G' Ahead of Possible Election

A Conservative government in Canada will ban Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei from the development of the country's 5G network, party leader Erin O'Toole said in a statement ahead of a possible fall election

"Unlike [Prime Minister] Justin Trudeau, I don't take entities of the Chinese regime at their word. If I'm [Prime Minister] Huawei will be banned from 5G," O'Toole said via Twitter on Thursday.

Canada is the last of the so-called Five Eyes intelligence-sharing allies with Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom not to rule out Huawei's involvement in the 5G development.

Canada has faced mounting pressure from senior US officials to prohibit Huawei's participation.

The incumbent Liberal government has said Canada will not be swayed by outside jurisdictions when making a decision on Huawei's participation in its 5G development.

An election can be triggered as early as September 23, when Trudeau's Liberal government presents its long-term COVID-19 economic recovery plan via a throne speech. Trudeau's recovery plan will then be put to a vote and a fall election could be called if his speech does not get a vote of confidence.