Capabilities of Russia, China in Orbit Cause Concern - US Chief of Space Operations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) The capabilities of Russia and China in orbit cause concern, US first Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. Raymond said.

"The threat that we're seeing today is very robust. And it's everything from reversible jamming of communication satellites and GPS satellites, for example, to directed energy systems. Think lasers that can blind or disrupt our capabilities. Both China and Russia have multiple ground-based laser systems of varying power levels," Gen. Raymond said in an interview with New York Times opinion writer Kara Swisher.

He said the laser systems could shoot from the ground to destroy or damage or disrupt the US ability to use its satellites.

"Both countries have capabilities on orbit that are concerning. And all these threats are here today. We're not talking future," Gen. Raymond said.

The US first chief of space operations compared a Russian satellite with a nesting doll and claimed that satellite was "designed to kinetically kill or destroy U.S. satellites in low Earth orbit."